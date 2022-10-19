MASEBO’S BRIBERY SCANDAL GETS WORSE

“I AUTHORED THE LETTER ON MASEBO’S BRIBERY SCANDAL AND REQUESTED IT TO BE PUBLISHED IN ZAMBIA”-SUPPLIER

LUSAKA- 19th October 2022

An international supplier and contractor, TFM Holdings Chief Executive Officer,Mcebisi Mlonzi has confirmed that he wrote the letter on Minister of Health Silvia Masebo’s request to be paid facilitation fees and a luxury vehicle.

In a letter dated 15th May 2022 written to Mr. Jim Belemu his agent, the Executive Director, Mahogany Air, Mr. Mcebisi stated that the request to purchase a vehicle and facilation fees for Hon. Silvia Masebo for the hospital tender to be succesful, was highly irregular.

He stated that the corruption must be reported involving Zambia’s Minister of Health Silvia Masebo.

The Ministry of Health had put up a tender for the proposed construction and supply of equipment under reference MOH/SP/SP/W/005/20 for a 150 bed capacity infectious diseases hospital.

President Hakainde Hichilema fired Permanent Secretary Dr. George Magwende over this case involving corruption in the $100million isolation hospital.

Chairman of TFM Holdings Mcebisi Nlozi Holdings directed Mr. Belemu to make the letter public which to show that Hon Masebo solicited for bribes and a luxury motor vehicle.

TFM was established in 1966. Today, it is comprised of 11 different companies around South Africa with a National footprint providing sales, service, parts and manufacturing capabilities.

The Group companies specialise in the importation, manufacturing, supply and support of specialist truck bodies, primarily for the transport, construction, forestry, cargo body, waste and environmental transport industries.

TFM also manufactures ambulances, armoured vehicles, including cash-in-transit vehicles, components for the automotive and engineering industries, fuel tanks, trailers of all sizes Over the years TFM companies have forged important international alliances with worldleaders, such as HEIL (USA), Faun (Germany), Meiller (Germany), Doppstadt (Germany),Schwing Stetter (Germany), Theam (France), Marrel (France), PZB (Italy), Cargo Van (Germany) Marathon (USA),DOLL (Germany)