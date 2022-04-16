MASISI CAME 4TH IN THE LIST Of SHORTLISTED VICE PRESIDENTS, BUT I PICKED HIM – KHAMA

” When choosing the next Vice President after 2014 elections i decided to do things differently, i put it to the BDP caucus to consult them, i told them that the next Vice President is actually going to be the Next President of the County, so i asked them to suggest names, they came up with 6 names, President Masisi was the 4th, yes i picked him, because of the top 3, 1 was my brother, 2 were people from my home village Serowe. When i came in as Vice President in 1998, the President ( Mogae) was from my home village, then after becoming president in 2008,my first Vice President ( Merafe) was also from my village, my second Vice President ( Kedikilwe) was from my area, so i wanted to bring someone from other parts of the country for inclusiveness , my brother was obviously out because it wouldn’t have been appropriate, i picked Masisi because i thought if you perpetuate this thing of having President, Vice President coming from the same village, people would start asking questions as to why leaders come from one area, so i wanted to be inclusive, if i had wanted to control the Presidency and maintain influence after i step down i would have picked from the top 3 because they are from my village and um their Chief, but i didn’t “