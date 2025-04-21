MASKED MEN RAID HOUSES IN CHIPATA’S EAST RISE AREA



Unknown individuals masquerading as officers from the Zambia Police, Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), and Immigration have allegedly raided homes in Chipata’s East Rise area.



The chairpersons of the Braveland and Mtendere sections told Breeze FM News that the masked individuals broke into people’s homes without providing a clear motive for the alleged operation.



John Barron and Happy Ngoma expressed concern that the privacy of residents was violated, with some women being humiliated and beaten while naked.



Alick Mashowo, the chairperson of Section 3, and Philip Zimba, an affected resident, have demanded answers from the mentioned law enforcement agencies regarding the destruction of property during the operation.



The duo also appealed to the authorities to assist the affected families in repairing their homes.



Meanwhile, when contacted for comment, Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Robertson Mweemba denied that such an operation was conducted and stated that investigations would be launched to bring the perpetrators to justice.



Breeze FM