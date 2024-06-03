MASKED PANGA CARRYING THUGS ARE NOT UPND BUT UKA SPONSORED THUGS.

Fellow citizens! We would like to put it on record that it’s PF and UKA that are behind the masked cadres who masqueraded as UPND cadres when they were insulting the former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu while carrying pangas.

UPND does not have members or youths who can stoop so low in insulting a former president and causing public disorder.

Our youths across the country are so disciplined and well behaved such that they can not engage in activities that causes public disorder and political instability in the country. Such conduct and manner of behavior can only be exhibited and practiced by PF thugs because for them, that’s their way of life.

We therefore, dispel and rubbish claims and assertions by Mr. Lungu’s PF and his UKWA allies that the alleged insulting and panga carrying thugs are UPND youths.

We all know how desperate, irrelevant and politically impotent Mr. Lungu and his UKWA friends are as far as being relevant and loved by the people is concerned. They are trying by all means to create unnecessary scenes and heap the blame on the UPND and government just so they can invoke some sympathetic emotions and reactions from Zambians to rise against the UPND government.

One of their top ploys are to cause havoc, preach tribalism, break the law with impunity and incite citizens to rise against the legitimately elected government of the UPND. Once they do this, government through the Zambia police will fall into the trap, move in and arrest them. When they are arrested, then they will go flat out on local and international media to give false, malicious and unfounded statement that the democratic space in Zambia has shrunk and that there is abuse of human rights.

Initially, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his friends wants attention from the government, the people of Zambia and the international community.

Castrol Kafweta

Deputy Media Director

UPND NATIONAL YOUTH WING