Mason Greenwood puts up £2m mansion up for rent over imminent Man Utd exit – Reports

Mason Greenwood has suggested a possible departure from Manchester United by putting his £2 million mansion up for rent.

The England international, who has one cap, spent the 2023-24 season on loan with Getafe in Spain.

At 22, Greenwood has revitalized his career in La Liga following the dropping of charges against him in England, and he is now reportedly attracting interest from several European clubs.

According to The Sun, Premier League clubs are monitoring Greenwood’s situation, while Juventus, Napoli, Atletico Madrid, and Borussia Dortmund are also considering bids in the upcoming transfer window.

Greenwood appears to be preparing for a future away from Manchester, alongside his partner Harriet Robson and their baby daughter.

His fully-furnished home is listed for rent at £14,000 per month.

This season, Greenwood has scored 10 goals for Getafe, and a return to Old Trafford has always seemed unlikely.

Despite having numerous potential suitors this summer, Manchester United is reportedly seeking a transfer fee of approximately £50 million ($64 million).