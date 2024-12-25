Mass Prison-break Mozambique, where is SADC?



Post Electoral Protests in Mozambique, 2500 prisoners Walk away from Maximum Prison





Mozambique: Authorities conducting security operation in Maputo and Matola following prison break Dec. 25



Authorities conducting security operation in Maputo and Matola, Mozambique following prison break, Dec. 25. “Plan for disruptions”.





Authorities will likely maintain a heightened security posture in Maputo and Matola over the coming days following a prison break that occurred on Dec. 25 at Matola’s Machava Central Prison;





Matola lies immediately adjacent to Maputo. While details of the incident remain limited, preliminary reports indicate that around 2,500 inmates staged a mutiny and escaped.