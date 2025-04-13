A massive fire has engulfed Sierra Leone’s State House in Freetown, the official residence and office of the president, prompting a full-scale emergency response as fire crews battle to contain the flames. The blaze, which began around 4:00 p.m. GMT on Saturday, April 12, tore through the third and fourth floors of the historic structure, though officials confirm the president’s office on the second floor remains untouched.

President Julius Maada Bio was not in the country at the time of the incident, as he is currently attending a conference in Turkey. According to the Ministry of Information, “Emergency teams are working diligently to ensure it [the president’s office] remains protected.” The statement added that the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Eyewitness accounts and videos circulating on social media show flames shooting from upper windows of the iconic white building, accompanied by thick plumes of black smoke visible across central Freetown. Local resident Mohamed Kamara told AFP: “We saw smoke and fire billowing from the windows and the top floor of the building this evening.”

Police cordoned off the area surrounding the building, with security operatives and soldiers deployed to manage crowds and ensure safety. Fire trucks were seen entering the courtyard as emergency crews struggled for hours to bring the situation under control.

The fire has reignited public concern over the preservation of Sierra Leone’s heritage, especially following the destruction of another national symbol, the historic Freetown Cotton Tree, by fire two years ago. Built in 1895 as Fort Thornton, the State House initially served as the residence of the colonial governor and later became the official home of the prime minister in 1961. Since 1971, it has functioned as the residence and primary workplace of Sierra Leone’s head of state.