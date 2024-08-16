MASSIVE INVESTMENT IN SERVICE STATIONS A TIME BOMB FOR THE RETAIL FUEL INDUSTRY- Fred M’membe

MASSIVE INVESTMENT IN SERVICE STATIONS A TIME BOMB FOR THE RETAIL FUEL INDUSTRY

We have observed with concern the mushrooming of fuel services stations in Lusaka. This is a time bomb in waiting because this will result in the industry being unprofitable. Has the ERB done a profitability analysis for the industry before granting licenses. The proximity of service stations to each other is also a source of concern.

It should be noted that this rapid upswing in new service stations being erected is not driven by increased industry profitability.

Given low economic activity, the volumes of fuel consumed are likely to be static on a year by year comparison in the retail market space or subdued.

What this means is that the cake size is the same or getting less, and as we erect new service stations, the slice of the profitability cake is getting smaller. In the end, the volumes being pumped out if each service station will go below the break even point, and consequently, the whole industry will become unprofitable. Once we reach this point, assuming it has not already happened, the cookie will crumble. We shall then see a massive shutdown of service stations. Note that mines import their own fuels, so to argue that it’s because of new mines opening is invalid reasoning.

So, given this high risk, what could be driving this massive investment in service stations? Is there an incentive that the eye cannot see?

We urge ERB to provide us with an explanation on the industry profitability analysis and whether this proliferation of service stations is economically viable. Or what is the hidden incentive to attract this level of investment. Something looks wrong here.

We suspect money laundering, cleansing of dirty money. It would also be interesting to know the owners of these stations aside from the traditional names. What’s actually most intriguing is that the product is homogeneous with regulated pricing, so the product itself cannot be differentiated to give competitive advantage.

Fred M’membe