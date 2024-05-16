Massive manhunt underway for French jail break group that shot prison officers

A serious search is underway in France on Wednesday for a group of armed people who killed two prison officers and injured three others in order to liberate a prisoner they were transporting.

The French Minister of Interior, Gerald Darmanin, said that a lot of effort was put into finding the escaped convict, Mohamed Amra, and the people who attacked the group taking him on Tuesday. Hundreds of police officers were involved in the search.

France was really surprised by how violent the attack was. Workers at prisons in Paris and other places stood quietly for a few moments on Wednesday to remember the officers who were killed.

Darmanin, talking on Wednesday on RTL radio, said he hopes Amra can be caught soon. He didn’t give all the details about the search, but he said that 450 officers are looking for the attackers and any clues about where they are in the area where the attack happened.

“He said the ways used are big. ” “We are making a lot of progress. ”

The group of vehicles was taking Amra back to jail in a town called Évreux in Normandy. They had just been to court in Rouen. But on the way, they were attacked on the A154 freeway.

“Amra, who is 30 years old, has been in trouble with the law since he was 15. He has been convicted of robbery and other crimes at least 13 times. ” Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau reported this.

The prosecutor said that one of the officers who was killed was a 52-year-old captain in the prison service. He had worked there for almost 30 years and was a father of two. The other officer who was killed was 34 years old and was going to be a father.