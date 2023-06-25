MASSIVE TURNOUT: Singer Ferre Gola Draws Over 100, 000 At Kinshasa Concert

Talented Congolese singer Ferre Gola pulled an amazing 100, 000 plus crowd to Stade de Martyrs in Kinshasa for his concert yesterday.

He was joined by American Kenyan singer Victoria Kimani with who he has done a single entitled Tucheze (Let’s Dance).

Ferre Gola’s 10 year old daughter also delivered some Acapella performance.

But it is the turn-out that has left Kinshasa and the music world tongue wagging.

Credit: DRC News Today