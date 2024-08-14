MATAMBO AND CHIPOKA CONFERS WITH TRANSPORTERS, TRUCKERS AND DRIVERS ASSOCIATION



Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo writes….



Beloved Citizens,



This afternoon,with Minister of Commerce and Trade Hon Chipoka Mulenga we met with Transporters, Truckers and Drivers Association and other stakeholders at our Provincial office in Ndola.



Our President Mr Hakainde Hichilema calls drivers as his friends and wheels of the Zambian economy. We urged the Transporters, Truckers and Drivers Association and other stakeholders that Government will continue to support them.



Further, we were delighted to inform them that following the Joint Communique that was signed by the Zambian Government and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) yesterday,all boarders are now fully operational.



We thanked them for acknowledging the fulfilment of promises that His Excellency Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema made to the people in various sectors including the transport sector.



We assured them of our government support in addressing challenges that is affecting the transport sector on the Copperbelt via the line ministries.



We encouraged the group that came that Government promotes open door policy,our office is open for everyone and that dialogue was the way to go whenever issues arises.



The meeting that we held with Transporters,Truckers and Drivers Association was aimed at comparing notes with each other and move as a unity for the betterment of all citizens.



Hon Elisha Matambo

Copperbelt Province Minister