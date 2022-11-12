Matambo calls for strong UPND member recruitment drive on Copperbelt

Matambo calls for strong member recruitment drive on Copperbelt

By Darious Kapembwa

COPPERBELT Province UPND chairman Elisha Matambo has called for continued mobilisation for the ruling party to be spread to all corners of the mineral-rich province.



Matambo, who is also Copperbelt Province minister, said during a strategic review meeting held on Monday to carry out a postmortem of the past four by-elections.



The provincial management committee headed by Matambo resolved to get down to the grassroots in all wards to continue with mobilisation efforts, an exercise that was punctuated by recently held elections in Kwacha, Kabushi and the two local government by-elections.

Matambo told the meeting that the party leadership needed a strong member recruitment drive in order to remain in power.



“The government is already doing very fine just one year after taking office as you can see by the stability of economic fundamentals that has seen the kwacha emerge as the strongest performing currency and so many programmes that the government of His Excellency President Hkainde Hichilema is implementing from our party manifesto. So the onus is on us to grow the party and make it dominant,” he said.



Matambo thanked the party for conducting violent-free campaigns and subsequently winning three of the four elections on the Copperbelt.

The meeting was attended by the provincial management committee, eight district executives and four constituency executives.