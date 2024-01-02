MATAMBO SUMMONS COUNCILS, MPs

Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo has summoned councils and Members of Parliament in the region to review use of the 2023 Constituency Development Fund (CDF) with a warning to penalise non-performing local authorities.

Mr Matambo says the gathering will be a follow-up to two other meetings which were held earlier, where it was established that some councils are failing to implement CDF projects despite being in possession of the money.

He said the meeting is scheduled to be held this month, adding that all non-performing councils will be penalised for insubordination.

“The councils which will be found deliberately failing to execute projects will have to be penalised as I will take it as insubordination,” Mr Matambo said last week when he handed over 41 CDF projects in Kitwe.

He said he also wants parliamentarians to be present during the gathering because they usually accuse councils of delaying programmes.

Daily Mail