MATERO BOYS SECONDARY SCHOOL PAYS FOR STOLEN FUNDS



About 500 candidates were at risk of missing out on the 2025 General Certificate of Education -GCE- examinations at Lusaka’s Matero Boys Secondary School.





This is after a teacher at the school allegedly stole over 700,000 Kwacha, which the candidates had paid as examination fees.





Examinations Council of Zambia -ECZ- Public Relations Manager, NICOLAS NKHUWA however says the school has managed to pay the fees for the candidates from alternative sources.



ZNBC