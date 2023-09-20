APPOINTMENT OF NAKACINDA NODDED BY PF MCCs/ STRUCTURES IN LUSAKA

Smart Eagles / Wed. Sept 20, 2023

As Matero Constituency officials call for Miles Sampas expulsion from the PF …

The Appointment of PF Hon. Raphael Nakacinda has been unanimously accepted by party structures in Lusaka province who have convened at the party Secretariat.

Nakacinda was announced as the New PF strongman and CEO at a Media briefing, which was addressed by PF acting President Hon. Given Lubinda over a week ago.

Meanwhile , the PF structures in matero have presented a petition to the party to have matero Lawmaker Miles Sampa expelled from the party with immediate effect .

After Nakacindas’ appointment to the office of PF SG, Miles organised a group of cadres, which was reportedly from the UPND to March against the Appointment of Nakacinda calling it illegal.

The PF has since made statements condemning in strongest terms the actions of Miles Sampa emphasising that Nakacinda is the perfect choice of SG as he has the right drive, passion and energy to revive the dwindling fortunes of the PF that lost to the UPND in the 2021 tripartite elections.

“Nakacinda has been instrumental in holding the party together since its humiliating defeat ..he has been fearless and outspoken about the failures of the New Dawn government under President Hakainde Hichilema,” said a party official.

And political pundits have described the appointment of Nakacinda as the best decision the PF has made in its quest to retain power in 2026.

The members of the PF Central Committee and party structures across Lusaka have convened at the Secretariat since morning to give solidarity to and officially welcome Hon. Raphael Nakacinda as the duly appointed Secretary General of the biggest opposition in the nation, the Patriotic Front.