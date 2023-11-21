MATERO GRADE 12’s RAPE CLASSMATE AFTER EXAMS

POLICE in Lusaka are investigating a matter in which three pupils of New Matero Secondary School are said to have taken turns in raping their classmate after completing their final examinations on Thursday.

After completing their examinations last week, Grade 12s have left a trail of destruction with Kamwala Secondary School learners burning the school bus and headteacher office while their colleagues at Hilcrest in Livingstone broke newly-installed ablutions fittings.

The Matero case is just another shocker by “new comers to society”.

According to the mother of the victim, three boys, who were classmates of her daughter took turns in raping her 18-year-old daughter after lacing her drink with a drug.

The mother said the suspects first went to her house, where they had a meal before taking her to a the residence of one of the boys whose parent’s were out and raped her from there.

The matter was reported to Matero Police Station last Thursday while the victim was treated at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH).

The parent complained that Police had not effected the arrest of the culprits despite them being known because one of them was a son to a police officer who works at Matero Police Station.

However, Zambia Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said police were investigating the matter.

While confirming that Matero Police had indeed received a report on the case, Police were awaiting a medical report from the hospital before arresting the suspects.

“In cases of rape, we only effect an arrest when there is a signed medical form. So in the case, a medical hasn’t being signed, and even the evidence that we want to record was taken from a juvenile who is a witness to her daughter… So she (witness) needs to come with the parents for us to record a statement from her,” Hamoonga said.

CAPTION: File photo for illustration

Kalemba