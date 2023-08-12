MATERO MP VISITS GBV VICTIM AFTER HORRIFYING VIDEO CIRCULATED ONLINE



Matero MP. Miles Sampa yesterday visited Chunga area of Matero to see the woman that was savagely bartered by her husband as in the video seen by most. The MP also took time to visit the vigilant good Neighbour who took the video.



The brutal husband did not only hurt the wife but also hit their little 4 years old son whose forehead is swollen and still visibly traumatized. Incidentally the wife gave birth to their new baby only 2 months ago.



The cruel husband is still inside Matero police cells and Mr. Sampa exhed the sentiment “We say NO to GBV” and promised to play his part to ensure the case finds itself under a Judge.