MATETE PETITIONS ZA TO RELEASE NOMINATION LIST



1996 Olympic silver medalist Samuel Matete has raised concerns over Zambia Athletics’ (ZA) delay in releasing the nomination list for its upcoming elections set for March, 22.



ZA General Secretary Davison Mung’ambata had initially assured that the list of candidates would be made public on February 10, 2025, following an already extended nomination deadline from February 2 to February 6.



However, the list has yet to be released, with efforts to reach him proving futile, leaving stakeholders uncertain about who is contesting for leadership positions.



Matete and other figures in the athletics fraternity believe the delay undermines confidence in the electoral process, further calling for an independent body to oversee the elections to ensure fairness.



Adding to the uncertainty, longtime ZA President Elias Mpondela, who has led the association for 26 years, has not confirmed whether he is seeking re-election as he has declined to state his position in multiple interviews with Diamond Sports.



Zambia Athletics is set to hold its elections on March 22, 2025.



Diamond TV