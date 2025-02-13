Amb Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

Matter Against Andrew Kamanga Active with possibility of an Out-of-Court settlement.

Out-of-Court Settlement for Criminal Offences

The president of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Andrew Kamanga was arrested and charged with money laundering offences.

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) alleged that Andrew Kamanga obtained government funds under false pretences and was part of a conspiracy to defraud.

Now DEC says they are negotiating an out-of-court settlement!

Because President Hakainde Hichilema publicly advised the parties to settle the matter.

So when President Hichilema says Zwaa! The DEC,like a loyal but toothless bulldog, begins to fall over arresting former First Lady, Esther Lungu and her children.

When he says shush shush, DEC becomes apologetic.

Jungle law.

Rule of Law abandoned!

This is called lawlessness!