“NOTICE TO THE NATION

LEVY PATRICK MWAMAWASA FOUNDATION”



We wish to inform the public that former First Lady, Mrs. Maureen Kakubo Mwanawasa, has been admitted to Maina Soko Military Hospital for medical attention.



We ask for your thoughts and prayers for her well-being during this time. We will provide updates on her condition as necessary.



Dr Moses Banda

Foundation Chairman