Tragedy; Former First Lady Mama Maureen Mwanawasa has died

Former First Lady, Dr. Maureen Mwanawasa has died. Family members confirmed that she was rushed to Maina Soko Medical Centre and was allegedly battling with an unexplained pain in her heart.

“She reported to Maina Soko Medical Centre and was being investigated for the cause of the pain of angina…a type of chest pain caused by reduced blood flow to the heart.” said a source close to the case.

Mrs. Maureen Kakubo Mwanawasa, 61 years of age was born April 28, 1963 – Died, Tuesday 13th August 2024).

She was married to Zambia’s third President, Dr. Levy Mwanawasa and was therefore First Lady of Zambia from 2002 to 2008.

Mrs. Maureen Mwanawasa was a lawyer and the widow of former President Levy Mwanawasa, who died in office in 2008.

She is survived by four (4) children including State House official and deputy head of the Presidential Delivery Unit, Chipokota Mwanawasa.

Mrs. Mwanawasa was a member of the Association of Women Lawyers in the United Kingdom, council member of the Law Association of Zambia Women’s Rights Committee, and was the Vice Chairperson for the Habitat for Humanity, Zambia Board.

She was also the Patron of Breakthrough Cancer Trust and the Child Care & Adoption Society of Zambia.

As First Lady she championed causes especially against cervical cancer and helped mobilised First Ladies in Africa for similar causes of girl child, and against cancers.

May Her Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.

Earlier Dr. Moses Banda,the family Spokesperson and Chairperson of the Levy Patrick Mwanawasa Foundation announced;

FORMER FIRST LADY MAUREEN MWANAWASA ADMITTED TO HOSPITAL

The Levy Patrick Mwanawasa Foundation wishes to inform the nation that our esteemed former First Lady, Mrs. Maureen Kakubo Mwanawasa, is currently receiving medical attention at Maina Soko Military Hospital.

We extend our best wishes to Mrs. Mwanawasa and pray for her speedy recovery.

Dr. Moses Banda

Chairman, Levy Patrick Mwanawasa Foundation”