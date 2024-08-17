MAUREEN WAS GRACIOUS AND GENEROUS WITH HER COUNSEL, FORMER FIRST LADY MOURNS



FORMER First Lady Thandiwe Banda has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Maureen Mwanawasa, Zambia’s former First Lady, describing her as a figure of strength and grace.



In a heartfelt message, Banda extended her condolences to the Kakubo and Mwanawasa families, sharing her grief at the loss of a woman she regarded as an elder sister.



“I was truly shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of my dear elder sister, our former First Lady Mrs. Maureen Mwanawasa,” Banda stated.



“Unfortunately, I am currently out of the country and therefore unable to commiserate with you all in person.”



Reflecting on their relationship, Banda recalled her first meeting with Mwanawasa, where she was immediately struck by her strength and elegance.



She cherished the many interactions they had over the years, particularly their time together at State House and various national events.



“She was always so gracious and generous with her counsel and wisdom, and I was consistently in awe of her great wit,” Banda said.



“I will miss her company at future State functions, as more recently, we always sat together at such events and thoroughly enjoyed each other’s company.”



Banda concluded her message with a poignant tribute to Mwanawasa, expressing her sympathies and love to the bereaved family.



By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba