Mauritius bars Norwegian cruise ship due to health risks

The Mauritius Ports Authority (MPA) has barred the Norwegian cruise ship Norwegian Dawn from docking at its ports, fearing health risks after some passengers onboard the ship developed a stomach illness.

“The decision not to allow the cruise ship access to the quay was taken in order to avoid any health risks,” the ports authority said in a statement on Sunday.

“The health and safety of passengers as well as that of the country as a whole are of the utmost importance to the authorities.”

The passengers developed mild symptoms of a stomach illness during a voyage to South Africa, a representative of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, the company that operates the ship, was quoted as saying by the Reuters news agency.

Mauritian health authorities have taken samples from 15 quarantined passengers and expect the test results in 48 hours. Until then, boarding and disembarking the ship is prohibited.

The ship has 2,184 passengers and 1,026 crew members on board, MPA said.

About 2,000 passengers were to disembark the ship in Mauritius’s capital, Port Louis, and 2,279 new passengers were to board it.