MAUSOLEUM TO BE ERECTED AT GRAVESITE OF 45 KAWAMBWA BOYS ACCIDENT VICTIMS

…as Ex Kawambwa Boys honor the departed by erecting a monument in their memory

April 8, 2005 was a sad day not only for the people in Kawambwa District of Luapula Province but the entire country as a whole as 45 pupils from Kawambwa secondary school died in a tragic road traffic accident after the truck they were traveling in overturned at Ntumbacushi Hills.

While the 45, out of the 110 pupils perished in pursuit of excellence and knowledge, they have definitely not been forgotten.

This is so because the Ex Kawambwa Boys Association has refused to bury memories of the deceased who would have undoubtedly turned out to be productive citizens in society.

The Association has today launched its plan of erecting a monument at the site where the 45 bodies are buried.

The groundbreaking ceremony which was spearheaded by the Association president Moffat Nsofwa, Secretary General Godfrey Chikumbi, Daniel Makasa the Information and Publicity Secretary, Benny Mbao, a Committee Member and Comrade Makasa, the Treasurer attracted the presence of the current pupils at Kawambwa Secondary School, the current Head Teacher and some former pupils.

The ceremony also attracted representation from the corporate world, Eden University to be specific, which has since entered into a partnership with the Association that will definitely uplift the lives of the pupils.

Credit – Daily Star Zambia