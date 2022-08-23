Mavundo takes pity on DEC, gives back their gun

A WEEK after triggering a save-your-life marathon within the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) headquarters in Lusaka and going away with a gun belonging to an officer, Allan Muvundo has taken pity on the commission and decided to give back their firearm.

Muvundo was at the DEC offices last Monday where he pulled out 9 millimeter pistol after he was possible for possible arrest on a drug charge.

The action sparked panic and chaos among DEC officers who sprinted out out of sight abandoning the mission to arrest their suspect who then strolled out of the commission’s offices.

When a brave officer attempted to give chase, a frightening exchange of fire with Muvundo caused him to drop his gun which was picked and taken by the suspect.

Seven days later, Muvundo has told #Kalemba that he sent his mother to hand the government pistol back to DEC while insisting that his fireman is licenced.

He continued to insist that he was neither a criminal nor a drug dealer but just an ex-prisoner who was trying to earn an honest living but that DEC was frustrating his efforts by attempting to implicate him.

Mavundo said a DEC officer was having an affair with his wife hence the attempts by the commission to have him sent to jail.

DEC has refused to comment on the matter.

Kalemba