 MaWhoo claims Rick Ross, Lil Wayne DM her

South African amapiano star MaWhoo has spectacularly claimed that superstars such as Rick Ross and Lil Wayne are just some of the men that are flocking to her social media inbox trying to win her affections.

In a conversation with L-Tido on his podcast, the outspoken MaWhoo (real name Thandeka Ngema) said she was not fazed by the attention she received from famous men.

“Yoh, haibo, yes… I try to ignore, unless it’s business… but if you want to date, no, I don’t want that. I get DM’s from big stars, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, but I’m not the one who will be like ‘Omg, Rick Ross DM’d me’, I don’t do that.

“Once DJ Snake DM’d me and said he liked my music, let’s do something together and I was like okay,” she said.

The songbird said she did not date men for money, a misconception about her she said had been fueled by a video which circulated on social media in the past. In that video, MaWhoo was heard saying she did not like dating “boys”.

“One thing, every man that dates me gets obsessed about me, because I am a hard worker, I make my own money, if you give me R200 000, it’s just R200 000, thank you.

“But I am a lover, I will check on you. I don’t cheat. I make sure that you feel loved and warm and home, if you are around me. I make sure when I date, it’s someone I love.”

MaWhoo also confirmed that she had once been in a relationship with Londie London’s ex-husband, businessman Hlubi Nkosi.

“They broke up two years ago, the man loves me so much. He’s still in my DM’s. He’s still paying people to beg me,” she said. Telly Africa