UPND MAXIMUM OF 3 HOURS OF POWER PER DAY COMING, EXPERTS SAY August 28, 2024

MAXIMUM OF 3 HOURS OF POWER PER DAY COMING, EXPERTS SAY The grid below shows the current power generation as of yesterday, Tuesday, August 27, 2024 and experts say the nation will only be having maximum of power 3 hours per day.
Crossing into Zimbabwe it is dark 18 hrs in effect. No one is crucifying Emmerson Munagagwa. No one is shouting at ZANU PF. But here in Zambia everything is political HH and UPND.
READ THIS EXTRACT FROM ONE OF THE ZIM NEWS PAPER:
Loadshedding had eased across much of Zimbabwe just before and during the 44th SADC Summit on August 17, 2024. However, soon after the summit concluded, ZESA resumed its 18-hour loadshedding schedule, causing frustration among residents
Hakainde used to mock ECL before 2021 about the 2 hour load shedding per day. In fact, we voted for him because he said load shedding would be eradicated immediately upon being elected.
Mwaona manje.
Ukubwata kwena, nobufi, he is champions league for sure. Kwati bufi.
Vote wisely in 2026.
Indigo Tryol m*tuvi yako for failure to understand the genesis of loadshedding PF idiot iwe. During your PF Kelenka Regime did Zambia experience severe draught of this magnitude? C’mon manage your pain of PF election defeat reasonably and responsibly. No such an idiot like you voted for HH PF criminal iwe. You are a serious PF Sinner for hating a fellow human being coz of political competition. Yes we shall vote wisely for HH again not at your instigation. Umwalile nga chikubaba PF criminal iwe.