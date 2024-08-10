May the God we serve visit you, M’membe’s wife fumes at police

MUTINTA Mazoka, wife of Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe, yesterday fumed at a police woman who denied her access to see her detained husband.

M’membe was arrested and charged with the offence of seditious practices yesterday relating to an article published on his X and Facebook pages titled “Tshisekedi tells DRC Catholic Bishops about the US$20 million payout to buy Zambia’s silence.”

According to the Zambia Police, the content of the article is alleged to have been intended to bring into hatred or contempt or to incite disaffection against the government as established by law.

Mazoka demanded that her son who accompanied her to Twin Palm Police station be given access to his father noting that the police woman didn’t have compassion like that of a mother.

“This woman is too much as if she’s not a woman. She doesn’t have compassion. This is my son, my son is a young man, he cannot be allowed to see his father. In this day and age, this is the country…that you have reduced it to.,” she lamented.

“Pano ba tata balifwa for this nonsense.

“Today my father is under the ground for this nonsense). For you to start insulting me, shame on you and may the God we serve visit you.”

Mutinta Mazoka is the daughter of the late UPND party founder Anderson Mazoka.

Despite being arrested for seditious practices, M’membe described his arrest as “high-grade foolishness, high-grade stupidity and high-grade desperation”.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba