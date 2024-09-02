“May You Go Trophyless Forever”: Nigerians Flood Napoli’s Social Media After Osimhen’s Treatment

Nigerians are taking out their frustration at Napoli after their drastic actions on Victor Osimhen after the striker could not secure a move away from the club.

Osimhen was expected to leave the club after four years before the transfer window closed, but by the 11 pm deadline last night, he could not find a suitable agreement to leave the club.

According to Gianluca DiMarzio, Napoli sabotaged the move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli after requesting an extra €5 million despite the full agreement of €75-80mil.

The move forced the Jeddah-based club to walk away and immediately signed Brentford striker Ivan Toney for a reported £36million.

Chelsea were the only option left at lunchtime on the deadline day, but according to Football Italia, the Blues offered him a salary of €155,000 per week, which was swiftly rejected.

Nigerians flood Napoli’s social media pages

Following the close of the window, the Neapolitans excluded the Super Eagles striker from their squad list for the 2024/25 season and stripped him of his number 9 jersey.

This prompted Nigerians to camp and insult the club under their social media post announcing the arrival of former Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour.

@kaymicky007 replied:

”OSIMHEN is bigger than Napoli. Yall can go trophyless this season and forever. Mid team like Napoli”

@engrr_YK replied:

”Racist club and grossly overrated. We all know the reason Osimhen is being disrespected in such manner is because he is African.”

@Mulla_bryte wrote:

“Napoli has always treated their legend like trash … a club without class”

@zeus_28 wrote:

”Another 33 years trophies less come for you @sscnapoli you shall never see good thing in your club✊🏾 after everything Victor Osimhen did for your club you try to treat him this way💔”

