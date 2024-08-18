Maybe he will stay or go on loan – Guardiola on Cancelo’s future

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has left open the possibility that Joao Cancelo could remain with the club or be sent out on loan, revealing that there have been no transfer inquiries for the Portugal defender.

Cancelo, who spent last season on loan at Barcelona after a stint at Bayern Munich, had been a key player for Guardiola in the role of an inverted full-back. However, his fortunes took a turn when he fell out of favor at City, just months after signing a new contract that runs until 2027.

With Barcelona not seeking to re-sign Cancelo, Guardiola may need to reintegrate the player into his squad. “He’s training with us,” Guardiola said. “We will see. Maybe he will stay, maybe he will go on loan. I don’t know yet.”

When asked if any clubs had shown interest in Cancelo, who also played for Portugal in Euro 2024, Guardiola confirmed: “No.” He added, “Ultimately, what happens will depend on his agents and the club. If he stays, we’ll treat him like any other player, with respect, and try to maximize the benefits of his considerable skills.”

As City prepares for their season opener against Chelsea, Guardiola confirmed that influential midfielder Rodri will be absent. Rodri, who was named player of the tournament in Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph, returned to City only recently after his summer break and has not yet trained with the main group due to a thigh injury sustained during the Euros final against England.

“I think he feels good, but he has to return to training,” said Guardiola. “We will see how he feels once he starts moving again.”

Meanwhile, young midfielder Oscar Bobb will be sidelined for up to four months following a leg fracture from a non-contact training incident. Bobb was scheduled for surgery in Barcelona on Friday.

Guardiola expressed disappointment over Bobb’s injury, highlighting the impact it has on both the player and the team. “We are so sad for him,” Guardiola said. “It’s not just because he had an outstanding pre-season. Long-term injuries are always a challenge.”