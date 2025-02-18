Mayibuye Mandela, the great-grandson of Nelson Mandela, has officially joined EFF

Mayibuye Mandela joins EFF, denounces ANC’s failures



Mayibuye Mandela, the great-grandson of Nelson Mandela, has officially joined the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), marking a significant departure from the African National Congress (ANC).





Announcing his decision on February 17, 2025, Mandela criticized the ANC for failing to deliver economic freedom, calling it a barrier to true liberation.





He cited worsening poverty in townships and endorsed the EFF’s policies, including land expropriation without compensation and free public services.





Previously non-partisan but vocal against the ANC, Mandela had led protests in 2024 against the party’s coalition with the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Freedom Front Plus.



His move to the EFF has sparked mixed reactions, with some praising his stance and others accusing him of leveraging the Mandela name for political gain.





He has dismissed the criticism, insisting his decision is driven by a commitment to economic justice.





Mandela will focus his efforts in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, as the EFF seeks to strengthen its position as an alternative to the ANC.