Mayor Eric Adams Gives The Key to New York City To Fat Joe

Mayor Adams gave Fat Joe the key to the city of New York at a glamorous celebration, which featured stars like Funk Flex, and Doug E. Fresh, among others.

Few rappers in New York City can match Fat Joe’s passion for representing the city of light. Thus, it is only fitting that the city repay the favor.

Mayor Eric Adams surprised him on stage with the Key to the City on Tuesday night, August 20, before his performance at Orchard Beach in his birthplace of the Bronx.

Mayor Adams gave Joe his “flowers,” emphasizing both the rapper’s charitable work and abilities as a rapper.

“Fat Joe, who’s getting the key to the city of New York. For all his legendary music, a real brother, authentic. We want to give you this key,” he said.

After that, the performer took the stage and gave an acceptance speech in which he thanked and showed appreciation to the rap pioneers who came before him and the hip-hop pioneers who helped shape his career.

He went on to express gratitude to his friends, and family, and even named Melle Mel, Mr. Ness, and KRS-One in his speech, stating that he wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for KRS-One.

Fat Joe also gave credit to the Brooklyn community as well along with expressing slight surprise at being awarded the “New York City Entertainer’s Key,” he added that he still believes he merits it.

After that, he talked about his path from being hounded by the police to witnessing his brother be appointed as New York City’s police commissioner.

The Key to New York City recently made headlines when Diddy was asked to return it.

It was rumored that Nas was tapped to receive it, but at least it found a new home, and a deserving one for that matter.