Mayor Eric Adams reacts to the death of a woman who was burned in New York subway

New York City Mayor Eric Adams expressed sorrow following the death of Debrina Kawam, a 57-year-old New Jersey woman who was fatally burned on a subway train in Brooklyn.

“Our hearts go out to the family — a horrific incident to endure,” Adams said during a news briefing on Tuesday.

Police announced that Kawam, who recently moved to New York and had briefly stayed in a city homeless shelter, was set on fire by a stranger while asleep on a subway train in Coney Island. The alleged assailant, 33-year-old Sebastian Zapeta, reportedly ignited her clothing and fanned the flames with a shirt before sitting nearby and watching as she burned.

Zapeta has been charged with murder and arson. He is in custody and scheduled for his next court appearance on January 7. Prosecutors revealed that Zapeta, who is originally from Guatemala and entered the U.S. illegally, admitted to being the man seen in surveillance footage but claimed he was intoxicated and did not recall the incident.

Identifying Kawam proved challenging, as officials had to rely on forensic evidence and video surveillance. Authorities said her family in New Jersey has been notified, according to AP’s report.

The tragic incident highlights ongoing concerns about the safety of individuals seeking refuge on New York’s subway system, particularly during freezing temperatures. “No matter where she lived, that should not have happened,” Adams stated.

The city’s Department of Social Services pledged to increase outreach efforts to homeless individuals in subways and streets, encouraging them to use available shelters.