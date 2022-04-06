MAYOR FLAGS-OFF DISASSEMBLY OF CRANE AT CORNER OF KATONDO STREET AND FREEDOM WAY.

Her Worship the Mayor of Lusaka this morning flagged off the disassembling of the crane attached to a building at the corner of Katondo Street and Freedom way.

This follows correspondence from Royal Lutanda Limited that they have hired Mundial Works limited to lower down the crane between 8th to 10th April 2022.

The company did their due diligence in consultation with LCC Engineering Services Department and Engineering Institute of Zambia (EIZ).

Her Worship the Mayor is happy that the crane will finally be detached as it posed a danger to the people within its vicinity.

Ms Chitangala said the Local Authority will be waiting upon the EIZ report in regards to the integrity of the building.

Meanwhile, Lusaka District Commissioner, Mrs. Rosa Zulu has since called upon Royal Lutanda Limited to quicken the process of completing the structure when EIZ report shows the that the integrity of the building is sound.

And one of the Company Directors Micheal Pasquini has thanked the government and the Local Authority for been patient with them with regards the removal of the crane and completion of the building.

Issued by

Mwaka Nakweti

Public Relations Manager