MAZABUKA CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY SHOWS OFF CDF PROJECTS COMMISSIONED RECENTLY.

Six CDF projects under Mazabuka Central Constituency were commissioned recently.

The projects were completed under the Constituency Development Fund for 2021 and 2022 which include;

1. Staff House at Nanga Secondary School in Nega-Nega Ward

2. A 1×2 Classroom Block at Hillside Primary School in Bennie Mwiinga Ward

3. Two Boats, one bought under Disaster Management CDF component and the other under Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit at Shimungalu in Nakambala Ward

4. Staff House at Kachembele Primary School in Mugoto Ward

5. Staff House at Kangila Clinic in Chizobo Ward

6. A Water Tank at Dimba Clinic in Chizobo Ward.