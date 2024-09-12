MAZABUKA COURT SENTENCES MAN TO 2 YEARS FOR ASSAULTING GIRLFRIEND



The Mazabuka Magistrate Court has sentenced a 27-year-old general worker from Kapufi compound to 2 years imprisonment with hard labor for assaulting his 39-year-old girlfriend.



According to a Byta FM Court Journalist, Raphael Silweya was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, contrary to Section 248 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia. The incident occurred on 1st September 2024.



Facts presented in court revealed that on 31st August 2024, around 20:00 hours, Karen Chishala was working as a bartender at a bar in Nakambala.



Silweya arrived at the bar and requested to see her, but she refused as she was working. This angered Silweya, who then grabbed her phone and threw it to the floor.



Onlookers advised Chishala to go outside with Silweya to settle the matter.



However, while on her way, Silweya grabbed her hair and began beating her with a plank, fists, and slaps.



With the help of bystanders, Chishala managed to escape to her mother’s house, who then called the police.



The matter was reported, and a medical form indicated that Chishala sustained painful ribs, fingers, chest pains, and a headache.



Silweya pleaded guilty and was sentenced by Magistrate Edward Chisanga.



BYTA FM