MAZABUKA FAMILY DEMANDS POLICE TAKES COFFIN BACK TO KILLERS HOUSE

By Evans Liyali

There has been a new twist in the matter pertaining to the coffin carrying the remains of 35 year old Makelele Muchisali of Kabo Ward in Chikankata, with family members refusing to claim her for burial from Mazabuka General Hospital Mortuary.

On Saturday morning, Police in Mazabuka swung into action to get the coffin that was stationed in Large Mutelo’s house after relatives identified him as the one responsible for Muchisali’s death.

Family representative, Bluno Lutaka has told Byta FM News in a telephone phone interview that the family will not claim the remains of their loved one because they did not give consent to the police to get her coffin.

Lutaka says the family wants Police to take back the coffin to Kabo and leave it the house of the suspected killer.

He wondered why Police decided to take the coffin to Mazabuka without consulting the family.

Meanwhile, Chief Naluama Representative, Charles Cheelo, has appealed for calm among residents in the area.

And when contacted for a comment, Southern Province Acting Commanding Police Officer, Fabian Mwaba, declined to comment on the matter stating that he was out of office.