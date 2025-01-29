MAZABUKA FAMILY FEARS MYSTERIOUS SUPERNATURAL EVENTS



A family of THREE in Mazabuka district, Southern province, is living in fear, following what they have called a series of superstitious events afflicting them.



Among the happenings is a house fire, which burnt all of their property, as well as earlier incidences of bizarre disappearances of their food and family members experiencing spiritual slaps and sicknesses.





DAILESS MUDENDA, a mother of TWO and a resident of Stage 2 compound, has told ZANIS that the happenings have attracted the attention of neighbours.





Mazabuka Mayor, VINCENT LILANDA has visited Ms. MUDENDA.



ZANIS