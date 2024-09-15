MAZABUKA FEMALE TRAFFIC OFFICER CLOBBERS ZAM PRESIDENT AND MAZABUKA CENTRAL UPND YOUTH CHAIRPERSON



A named Mazabuka traffic police officer is alleged to have beaten Zambia association of musician president (pic below) Massaj Musanda and Mazabuka central UPND Zambia youth chairperson Bright Hamwenda in unclear circumstances at a named pub Saturday night.



The female traffic officer is alleged to have smashed a bottle of beer on the ZAM president and later on slapped the Mazabuka central constituency chairperson and smashed his vehicle.



It is unclear what triggered the fight.



When contacted for a comment, Mazabuka police officer commanding muluwa phone went unanswered by broadcast time.



CREDIT: Maz Fm