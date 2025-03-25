MAZABUKA JOURNALISTS RISE UP IN PROTEST OVER ATTACKS AND HARASSMENT – MAZ FM



Mazabuka journalists staged a protest after a Wave FM journalist, Hope Chooma, was attacked and later arrested by police. The protest erupted during the CDF handover ceremony, where Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Gary Nkombo, was handing over two staff houses at Dimba Clinic and Mugoto Primary School.





The journalists demanded the minister’s intervention, citing increasing cases of harassment by UPND cadres, including physical assaults and verbal threats against media personnel.





Mazabuka Town Clerk addressed the protesting journalists before Minister Nkombo stepped in to assure the media that he would personally intervene to resolve the matter.





During the address, the Mazabuka Journalists’ Association President informed the minister, who is also the Mazabuka Central MP, that journalists in the district have faced rising threats and intimidation — including targeted harassment of Radio Mazabuka staff.



Story credit: MAZ FM