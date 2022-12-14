MAZABUKA MAN KNOCKS OUT BEST FRIEND’S TOOTH OVER NSHIMA

The Mazabuka Magistrate Court has fined a 38 year old man of Kabobola compound for knocking out the front tooth of his best friend over nshima.

Court Beat Journalist reports that this is in a matter where Harrison Banda stood charged with Assault occasioning actual bodily harm contrary to Section 248 Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Facts before court are that on 28th November 2022, Banda did assault Saviour Mulenga, aged 52, for asking him why he did not leave nshima for him.

The accused is said to have punched Mulenga on the lips, causing one of his front teeth to fall off.

And in delivering the judgement, Magistrate Pasmall Mweetwa fined Banda K700 or serve Nine months simple imprisonment.

The court further ordered Banda to pay the victim K1, 500 compensation.

*Picture for illustration

Byta FM