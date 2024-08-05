MAZABUKA MAN ON THE RUN AFTER ASSAULTING SON WITH A HAMMER



A man from Mazabuka’s Hilltop Compound is on the run after allegedly assaulting his son with a hammer.



The Victim’s Uncle, Degray Mweemba, told Byta FM that on Thursday while drinking at a shebeen in the area, Joseph Kwale, 47, had an altercation with his 25-year-old son Grogan, whom he allegedly attacked with a hammer.



Robert Haloba reports that the Victim’s mother, Bridginah Mweemba, confirmed the incident, stating that the attack by her husband is not surprising as he has been a violent man who often engages in fights with her whenever he consumes alcohol.



She mentioned that her husband’s bad drinking habits have frequently led the couple to the police.



Mweemba has appealed to the police to bring her husband to justice as a deterrent to abusive men in many households.



Grogan, who was hospitalized at Mazabuka General Hospital, has been discharged and is now recuperating at home.



He seeks justice following the case reported to the police.



BYTA FM



[Picture is for illustration purposes only]