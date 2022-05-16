MAZABUKA MAN SENTENCED TO EIGHT MONTHS IMPRISONMENT FOR STEALING HIS FATHER’S PUPPY

The Magistrate court in Mazabuka has sentenced a 22 year old man of Hillside township to Eight months imprisonment for stealing a puppy dog from his father.

Byta FM Court Beat Journalist reports that appearing before Magistrate Pasmall Mweetwa was Tryford Phiri on a charge of theft contrary to Section 272 Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Facts before the court are that Tryford Phiri on 5th May, 2022 did steal a puppy dog valued at K600 from his father, Pearson Phiri.

In admitting the charge, Tryford Phiri told the court that he stole the puppy dog because he was broke.

And during mitigation, Phiri asked the court to exercise leniency as he was a first offender and that he was remorsful of his action.

But in delivering judgement, Magistrate Mweetwa sentenced Phiri to eight months imprisonment with hard labour saying that theft cases in Mazabuka have become rampant.

Magistrate Mweetwa explained that the right months custodial sentence would deter would be offenders.