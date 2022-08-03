MAZABUKA MAYOR THINKS SOME GRZ HEADS ARE ANTI GOVT

By Evans Liyali

Mazabuka Mayor, Vincent Lilanda, has accused some Heads of Government Departments in the district of working against set policies.

Speaking during a Full Council meeting Tuesday afternoon, Lilanda charged that he will not tolerate individuals working against government’s policy on decentralization.

He expressed sadness that some heads of Departments do not attend Full Council meetings despite government policy indicating that they are required to report their activities to the local authority.

Lilanda stated that the behavior of some Heads of Departments is a clear indication that there are cartels in the civil service who are working against the government of the day.

And Mazabuka Town Clerk, Judith Mukwita Maambo, briefed the Full Council meeting that no official communication was received from the Ministry of Education and Health, with officials from there not attending the gathering.