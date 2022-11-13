MAZABUKA NURSES CHAT ON PHONE LEAVING EXPECTANT MOTHERS DELIVER HELPLESSLY – COUNCILORS SAY

By Evans Liyali

Councilors in Mazabuka have complained about the bad altitude of health workers at the Mazabuka General Hospital Maternity Ward.

Speaking during the full council meeting, the civic leaders asked the district health office to urgently address the matter.

Musuma Ward Councilor Lenedy Ngoma noted that there is negligence by health workers working at the maternity ward.

He claims that some expecting mothers go in unattended to while health workers are busy on their phones.

And Nakambala Ward Councilor Kelvin Muleya called on health authorities to take disciplinary action against health workers with bad attitude towards work.

And in response, Mazabuka District Health Clinical Care Officer Oscar Chiswida assured the civic leaders to address the matter saying that his office is aware of the complaints.