MAZABUKA POLICE ARREST WOMAN WHO ALLEGEDLY STOLE 82 GOATS….

Police in Mazabuka have arrested a 41 year old woman in connection with the stealing of 82 goats from Dumba farm owned by a prominent businessman and contractor.

And Police have also apprehended a bus driver and impounded the vehicle used in transporting the goats to Lusaka.

Shock waves gripped Chiuma village of Mwanachingwala Chiefdom, as the suspect led police to a toilet were she disposed of the tag numbers for the goats.

Police sources have told Byta FM that the woman removed tag numbers from the goats at her father’s place where they kept the animals before transporting them to Lusaka for sell.

Scores of residents witnessed the recovery of 70 tag numbers from a toilet of the suspect’s father.

Meanwhile, Chiuma village Headman Munachinga Mumbuna expressed shock at the incident and called for justice saying he will not entertain such in his area.