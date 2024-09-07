MAZABUKA RESIDENTS SHOW SOLIDARITY TO 12 FARMERS FACING ARSON, ASSAULT, AND MURDER CHARGES



Scores of residents of Mazabuka thronged the Mazabuka Magistrate Court on Friday morning to offer solidarity to 12 livestock farmers from Mwanachingwala who were appearing before the court on various charges of arson, assault, and murder.



Appearing before Senior Resident Magistrate Edward Chisanga in a jam-packed courtroom for the explanation of charges were Doctor Chikumbe (62), Marvin Malambo (48), Julu Malambo (30), Bulongo Malambo (37), Alex Bwelabwela (38), Richard Malambo (24), Constance Mafiga Moonga (56), Esnart Ntumba Malambo (32), Oven Malambo (43), Pegness Malambo (24), Timothy Hanyinde, and Mundunga Moonga.



On 19th July 2024, the accused persons jointly and whilst acting together with other unknown people, ran amok, burning a house and properties belonging to Bweza Milambo on allegation of engaging in stock theft.



Kabimba Malambo was murdered in the process while Bweza Milambo suffered severe body injuries.



In count one, Doctor Chikumbe, Marvin Malambo, Julu Malambo, Bulongo Malambo, Alex Bwelabwela, Richard Malambo, Constance Mafiga Moonga, Esnart Ntumba Malambo, Oven Malambo, and Pegness Malambo are jointly charged with assault for occasioning actual bodily harm to Bweza Milambo on 19th July 2024, contrary to section 248 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.



In count two, Alex Bwelabwela, Richard Malambo, Mundunga Moonga, Constance Mafiga Moonga, Esnart Ntumba Malambo, Oven Malambo, Pegness Malambo, and Timothy Hanyinde are charged with arson, contrary to section 328(a) of the Penal Code, Chapter 87, as amended by Act Number 17 of 2017 of the Laws of Zambia.



The particulars of the offence are that on 19th July 2024, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, the accused willfully and unlawfully set fire to the house, K400,000, and other properties valued at K868,520, belonging to Bweza Milambo.



In count three, Doctor Chikumbe, Julu Malambo, Bulongo Malambo, and Richard Malambo are jointly charged with murder, contrary to section 200 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia for murdering Kabimba Malambo.



Senior Resident Magistrate Chisanga has since committed the 12 farmers to the High Court.



BYTA FM