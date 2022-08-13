MAZABUKA RUNS OUT OF MEN TO MARRY WOMEN

By Evans Liyali

A woman from Mazabuka’s Mbaya Musuma area has lamented that there are few men in the area interested in marriage.

Liness Moobe bemoans lack of men to propose marriage to them, saying majority of women in Mbaya Musuma are dire need of partners to marry them.

Moobe tells Byta FM News that a lot of women in the area remain single because men have resorted not to marry them, making women resort into various life supporting ventures.

Meanwhile, Chief Hanjalika has appealed to married men to be responsible by taking good care of their wives.

He advises men to desist from abusing women, noting that some of them denounce marriage because they are scared of been mistreated by irresponsible men.