MAZABUKA SENIOR CITIZEN SUPPORTS CONSTITUTIONAL COURT RULING ON EDGAR LUNGU’S INELIGIBILITY



Mazabuka-based senior citizen Joseph Mfula says the ruling by the Constitutional Court that former Republican President Edgar Lungu is not eligible to contest any future elections is fair.





Mfula tells Byta FM News that the judgment is a clear demonstration of the independence of the judiciary in the country, adding that the verdict has addressed concerns by some Zambians about a third-term bid. He says the judgment has set a clear precedent that anyone who has held office twice as president should not be allowed to contest future elections.





Mfula has urged Lungu to rest and allow others to actively participate in the 2026 General Elections.





However, Citizens First Southern Province Youth Chairman Savewell Hancheka has cast doubts on the independence of the Constitutional Court in declaring Lungu ineligible, vacating their previous judgments to the contrary. He says the ruling is contradictory, stating that there is no way Lungu was eligible in 2021 but is not eligible in 2026.





Hancheka has called on opposition political parties to join hands in defending the country’s democracy.