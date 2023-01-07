MAZABUKA TEACHER TEACHES GOVT ON HOW TO END LOADSHEDDING

By Evans Liyali

A Mazabuka based teacher has advised government come up with innovation to end loadshedding currently being experienced in the country.

Albert Muleya a science retired teacher who is an inventor of perpetual homemade power generator to produce energy has advised government to invest into the tail race hydro Power station.

He tells Byta FM News that government that the new innovation harvests water that passes through the turbines and can be used to generate power again.

Muleya charges with concern that the water passes through Zambia’s power stations is not being used after it initially generates power.

He explains that the tail race hydro power station is effective and is used in Eswatini.

And a senior Citizen, George Daka has asked government to listen to proposal to solutions from people.

He claims that Government also gives deaf ear and turn a blind eye on proposal from people on solutions.

